Hit-and-run driver caused damage to multiple cars at auto repair shop

A hit-and-run driver left behind damaged cars at a Tampa auto shop, and deputies said they are still searching for that driver.

The collision occurred early Friday morning at Unique Auto Repair, located at 14228 North Florida Avenue. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV slammed into a light pole and at least five vehicles on the lot. The impact caused the light pole to fall on one of the vehicles.

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect they are searching for.