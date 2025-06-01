HIV positive man sexually batters 8-year-old boy; child tests positive for disease: PCSO
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the sexual battery of a young boy.
Back on August 23, 2024, an 8-year-old boy reported that he had been sexually abused.
What they're saying:
Detectives say the suspect, 62-year-old Bobby McAffee, pinned the child down on the ground, held both of his arms above his head, and sexually battered him.
On May 30, McAffee was interviewed by detectives, and he admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.
McAffee also told the detectives that he is HIV positive and the victim recently learned he was HIV positive.
What's next:
McAffee is charged with one count of sexual battery of a child less than 12-years-old and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
