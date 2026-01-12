Hole collapses on Inverness middle school students killing 1, critically injuring 1: CCSO

The Brief A middle school student is dead, and another is in the hospital after a hand-dug hole collapsed in Citrus County. It happened Saturday at Sportsman Park in Inverness. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the surviving teen is in critical condition at a hospital.



A middle school student is dead, and another is in the hospital after a hand-dug hole collapsed in Citrus County.

What we know:

It happened Saturday at Sportsman Park in Inverness.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the surviving teen is in critical condition at a hospital.

According to the family, through an online fundraiser, the 14-year-old boys dug a tuner in sugar sand and were inside of it when it collapsed. The boys had been digging at this spot for two weeks.

Deputies said they were about four or five feet down and were likely digging with some kind of shovels. It took first responders about a half hour to dig them out.

What they're saying:

An online statement said, "In an instant, our world was shattered. What should have been another day of childhood adventure turned into a heartbreaking loss that no parent should ever have to endure. Our precious boys were taken from us far too soon."

In a statement, CCSO said, "We ask everyone to keep this child, and their loved ones close in their hearts as they continue to face an incredibly difficult road ahead."

On Monday morning, the school shared a message with families that stated, in part, "We extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to the students, families, and all those impacted by this incident. Thank you for your care, compassion, and support for one another during this time."

CCSO added, "In moments like this, Citrus County’s strength is found in how we come together. Our deputies, first responders, and victim advocates are committed to supporting the families and all those impacted. Healing will take time, and no one should feel they must navigate that journey alone. We are grateful for the compassion already shown by so many and encourage our community to continue lifting up these families with kindness, patience, and unity."

The middle school announced that it will have counselors, social workers, and school psychologists on campus on Monday and make them available throughout the week.