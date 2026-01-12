Grady Judd, Florida attorney general to speak in Winter Haven

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference in Winter Haven on Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but Judd will be joined by Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier and Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.