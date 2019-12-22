Holiday shipping rush reached its peak

One of the busiest places to be right now is a United States Post Office. The holiday shipping rush has reached its peak. At Tampa's main post office at Tampa International Airport, the parking lot has been bustling with a steady stream of traffic.

"We don't have a busiest day, we have a busiest week, and this is the week right here," said Roderick Evans, sales and service associate with the United States Post Office.

Customers were lined up to mail Christmas cards. "I sent out 49 Christmas cards and three packages, and I still have two more to go," said JoAnn Flagg, who was busy dropping off her cards.

"I think at least once a year you should be able to spend the money on stamps and a card to send them to the people you care about. I think it makes them feel warm and fuzzy and appreciated," she added.

Other customers had armloads of boxed gifts. "One of my daughter's friends recently moved up to the Boston area, and they've been Face-timing, and they wanted to do a gift exchange. So, we have a package for them that's going up to Brookline, Massachusetts. And the other gifts are for our grandmother in Puerto Rico," said Crissta Labrecque.

Sales associates urge you to come with a smile and a little patience. "Customers should be prepared to wait in line, and have all their stuff ready, but we're here to help them out," said Evans.

Saturday is the deadline for Priority Mail service for guaranteed delivery by Christmas day.

Monday is the last day for Express service.

U.S. Post Office shipping deadlines can be found on their website here.