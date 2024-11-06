Holmes Beach mayor race comes down to less than 35 votes

Tuesday's election was tough, and it came down to the last few votes. After a nail-biting election, Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth won another term.

"The election is over. I am excited about everything that’s happening at the county and everyone who won at the county," said Titsworth. "This is wonderful for the city of Holmes Beach and the entire island."

It’ll be the third term as mayor for the Holmes Beach native.

"I’m glad I have another two years to do really great things for the city," she said. "These next two years is about resiliency and to mitigate against future threats of these really strong storms and rain events."

The winning margin came down to fewer than 35 votes. Her opponent was Mike Roth, an Army veteran who has owned a home on the island for more than 20 years.

"I’m very disappointed. There was a lot of support for me going into the race," Roth said.

Roth focused his campaign on storm water drainage issues and debris pick up after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"I really was doing it for the residents. We have seen a gap in the leadership at times, especially post storm," he said.

While the vote is close, it’s not close enough to trigger an automatic recount. State law requires recounts when the margin in less than ½ of one percent.

The beaches are no stranger to close elections. In 2015, the race for Bradenton Beach mayor was a tie and decided by the draw from a deck of cards.

Titsworth leads 1.62% over Roth.

After battling an unwanted parking garage and potential consolidation, Titsworth said Holmes Beach will continue to move forward in helping residents recover.

"These four years have been a battle and then to top it off with these 2 storms. My house was destroyed as well as my childhood home, but we are doing it. We are persevering, and the city will recover stronger than ever," she said.

