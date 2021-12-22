Homeless man causes $50,000 in damages to Oldsmar church after break-in, deputies say

A Pinellas County church will not be open this Christmas. The Oldsmar congregation is busy cleaning up after a homeless man broke into the house of worship, causing massive amounts of damage.

For members of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, the vandalism is like a punch to the gut.

"He destroyed the floor, he destroyed the wall, he destroyed the outside of the building," said Pastor Robert Green.

Green says he got a call Saturday that something was not quite right at the historic property. He called 911 after finding equipment and church items tossed around the grounds like trash.

Inside the building, Pinellas County deputies found Charles Brooks. The 62-year-old homeless man had smashed a side window to break in and was using it to come and go from the church.

The church does have a security system, but for some reason, none of the sensors were triggered.

Brooks told the sheriff’s office he was here in the building for two days.

"The extent of damage that he did, I believe he was here longer," said Green.

There are burn marks on multiple chairs and the carpet, paint and ice cream on the floor, almost every room has been ransacked and is covered with urine and feces, and there is graffiti on furniture and walls.

"The wall is newly painted. This is all brand-new. We haven't had time to enjoy it," Green said.





The house of worship just welcomed the congregation back in November after a 20-month shut down due to the pandemic and a mold problem. Green said almost everything had been replaced and remodeled, which makes the vandalism sting even worse.

"Now that we look at the extent of everything, we're looking at over $50,000," said Green about the cost to repair the damage.

He says Brooks ruined all of the clergy robes, swiped food from the fridge, and destroyed his desk. But the man did not steal their joy.

"Soon as everything is safe, safe, and healthy, we will be back in the building," promised Green.

The church is raising money online to help sanitize the building, and replace damaged items.

Brooks is in the Pinellas County Jail charged with burglary.