Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Bradenton neighborhood

The Brief One person died after being found shot outside a Bradenton home, according to police. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of 11th Ave. E. Few details have been released.



The Bradenton Police Department says detectives are investigating a homicide after gunfire in a neighborhood left a person dead.

What we know:

According to BPD, officers responded to a shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of 11th Ave. E.

Police say the victim was found outside a home and died at the hospital early Tuesday.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

What we don't know:

No further details on the investigation, including possible suspects or what led to the shooting, have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact BPD Detective Brian Sands by clicking here.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS), or by clicking here.