Homosassa woman struck by trailer, killed: FHP
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Homosassa woman is dead after she was run over by a GMC pickup towing a utility trailer late on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Investigators say the 42-year-old victim was running on NW 19th St. before she started running alongside the truck for an unknown reason.
That's when FHP says she fell and was struck by the trailer tires.
First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and the pickup truck driver, a 44-year-old Homosassa man, have not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
