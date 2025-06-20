Tampa teen’s accused killer was mad their relationship got exposed and about her sexual past, witnesses say

The Brief Testimony in Ronnie Walker’s capital murder case continued on Friday. Witnesses said that Walker was upset his relationship with 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander was exposed and that’s why he shot her several times and left her body in a Tampa field. The prosecution has one more witness to call on Monday and then it will hand the case over to the defense.



Testimony in the trial of the man who faces capital murder charges for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl is now establishing a motive.

Witnesses called by the prosecution said Ronnie Walker admitted to shooting Nilexia Alexander because he was angry their relationship had been exposed.

A key witness, Stanley Wilson, a bail bondsman, called Ronnie Walker "crazy," and said he admitted to not only the shooting, but throwing the gun in the river and cleaning the car.

Defense attorneys point out that the witness has a long history of crime and making false statements.

"He told me that he had shot her in the face and in the cheek," said Wilson. "I thought he was crazy."

Stanley Wilson, a bail bondsman testifies in Ronnie Walker's murder case.

Wilson said Walker at first pinned the shooting on the other person in the car the morning Nilexia was killed, but that he eventually told on himself, saying he was angry at Nilexia over her sexual past.

"Did he ever say what happened to the gun?" a prosecutor asked.

Wilson replied, "That he threw it in the Hillsborough River."

But will the jury believe him?

The defense has already tried to bash another witness who pointed the finger at Walker, by saying Robert Creed, the third person in the car, was badgered into his incriminating statements against Walker with promises of a friendlier sentence on his accessory charge.

Ronnie Walker listens to testimony in his capital murder case.

As for Wilson, who admitted on the stand he has a long history of making false statements, they showcased his shifting statements.

"You said that Mr. Walker told you Quincy or Q was the one that shot the girl, correct?" asked defense attorney Maria Dunker. "So I suppose again, that was information that just slipped your mind when I was asking you about it?"

Jurors were given one piece of critical evidence on Friday that is not debatable, and that is that Nilexia Alexander, a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the chest, face and head four times the early morning of May 6, 2022.

Nilexia Alexander, 14, was shot several times and left in a Tampa field.

Prosecutors argued during opening statements that Walker was the only one of the two in the car with a plausible reason to be mad at her.

"Ronnie Walker had decided he was going to kill Nilexia Alexander. He found her, he got her in the car, and drove away, a prosecutor stated.

The jury also heard that the medical examiner found gunpowder on Nilexia’s face, which indicates that she was shot from under a foot away.

What's next:

The prosecution has one more witness to call on Monday morning and then it will hand the case over to the defense, which is expected to call several witnesses.

