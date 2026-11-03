Honduran man accused of fleeing deadly Polk crash was in U.S. illegally, had no license: PCSO

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The Brief A deadly Polk County crash on State Road 37 killed a 71-year-old Lakeland driver Monday morning after an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic. Paramedics rushed a 29-year-old driver to a local hospital while the driver of a third vehicle ran away from the wreckage. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Grevil Cerrato on felony charges and an immigration hold after he admitted running because he lacked a driver's license.



A 26-year-old Honduran man was arrested after leaving the scene of a deadly three-vehicle crash in Polk County, telling detectives he ran away because he was scared, did not have a driver's license and was in the United States illegally, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deadly Polk County crash

What we know:

PCSO said a 71-year-old Lakeland man was killed in the crash Monday morning near the Bradley Junction community, about 10 miles south of Mulberry.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday to State Road 37 near County Road 630.

First responders found the Lakeland man dead inside his 2006 Ford Focus, investigators said. A 29-year-old Wimauma man who was driving a Toyota SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a third vehicle, a Honda sedan, left his vehicle and ran from the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The Honda driver, identified as Grevil Cerrato, 26, was later located and arrested.

What led to the deadly crash?

Dig deeper:

According to the early investigation, the Toyota was traveling north on State Road 37, while the Ford and Honda were traveling south. The Honda was behind the Ford.

Investigators believe the Toyota's driver lost control because of weather conditions and the wet roadway. The Toyota crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed with the Ford Focus. The Toyota and Honda also collided.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Cerrato told traffic homicide detectives he left the scene because he was scared, saying he did not have a driver's license and was in the United States illegally, according to the sheriff's office.

Circumstances behind deadly wreck

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of the 71-year-old Lakeland victim or the 29-year-old Wimauma driver. Authorities have also not said whether the driver of the Toyota SUV will face any traffic citations or criminal charges in connection with losing control.

Suspect faces felony charges

What's next:

Cerrato was booked on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first-degree felony, and driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor.

An immigration hold has also been placed on Cerrato, according to the sheriff's office.

State Road 37 was closed for about five hours following the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.