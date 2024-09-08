'Hoods up Week' at Tampa Bay Automobile Museum

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

If car enthusiasts are looking for a blast from the past, then they may find themselves in Pinellas Park this week.

The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum is bringing back its popular "Hoods up Week."

From Sept. 8-15, people will be able to see under the hood of every vehicle at the museum to learn more about the engines and technology.

There are more than 80 vintage and historical classics on site that have been accumulated over the years.

"Hoods up Week" is included with admission to the museum, which can be purchased at the door or on their website. For more information, click here.

