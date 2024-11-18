Horse Soldier Bourbon based in Tampa Bay area building distillery in Kentucky

U.S. Army Green Berets used horses in the early days of the war in Afghanistan, just after the September 11, 2001, attacks. Their story became a movie called "12 Strong," but for some of the Horse Soldiers the question was: What to do after the Army?

The answer was bourbon – Horse Soldier Bourbon.

In just six years, the company, founded in the Tampa Bay area, has become one of the fastest growing brands in the bourbon craze.

"We're so excited," said Scott Neil, Horse Soldier's president and co-founder. "This year, we're in all 50 states. We're now in all the military exchanges around the world."

"This idea that started here in St. Pete, it took off," Neil said.

Horse Soldier is building a distillery on 200 acres in Somerset, Kentucky. Neil said it's the perfect four-season climate for making and storing bourbon. It’s expected to open on July 4, 2026 – America's 250th Birthday.

"We're going to be the first stop on the Bourbon Trail if you come up from the South. We're already in the Frazier Museum of Bourbon History as a brand," said Neil.

This year, their annual Commander Select Bourbon, to raise money for charity, is benefiting Tunnel to Towers. Every bottle of all their bourbon is cast in steel from the World Trade Center and patriotism remains a big part of their story.

"What we really wanted to do is just live the American Dream we've been defending. Bourbon is America’s native spirit, and it became a natural fit," said Neil.

