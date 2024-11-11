Sarasota Nation Cemetery calls on community to honor veterans

The Sarasota National Cemetery is more than 18,000 wreaths short ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day. Organizers hope the community will lend a hand before the Dec. 4th deadline looms.

Wreathes were placed on all the graves of veterans at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Sarasota Wreaths is the non-profit behind Wreaths Across America Day at the cemetery. Chairwoman Meshia Richardson-Judd said, "The mission statement for Wreaths Across America is to remember those who have fallen, honor those who have served, and teach our younger generation the value of our freedoms."

The goal is to lay a wreath on each and every veteran monument in the cemetery. "It's a time to reflect on the value of our freedom and how we got our freedom and how we fought for our freedoms," she said. "Up until this year, we've had a wreath on every monument every Dec., and we hope to continue that this year."

This year, 23,600 monuments will need a wreath. "If we have 100-percent coverage, it's four 53-foot trailers that come in with all of our wreaths on it," she said, "The drivers are typically all veterans, and they spend their own money on fuel, and it's their own time.

According to Richardson, the drivers "go up to Maine to get the wreaths and bring them down to Sarasota," but on Nov. 11, "only 5,152 wreaths are accounted for."

"I don't ever want to see the day where we can't have a veteran's wreath on every monument," Richardson continued. "I've seen it before. It breaks my heart. You don't ever want them to feel like they're forgotten."

Last year, the Sarasota National Cemetery was one of 37 national cemeteries that successfully covered all its monuments with wreaths. There are 151 national cemeteries across the country.

Families place wreathes on the graves of veterans at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Richardson-Judd hopes the non-profit can reach its goal with help from the community. Wreath sponsorships are $17 each. For more information, click here.

