Hotels focus on sanitation as guests begin to return

Hotels are slowly starting to fill up again and sanitation is driving the industry.

On Wednesday, the Sandpearl Resort demonstrated its disinfection and cleaning process.



Visitors will notice a change as soon as they pull up with valet services. Eric Waltz, general manager, said a valet attendant will use disinfectant Lysol on the key before placing covers on the seat and steering wheel.



As guests enter the resort they will notice increased signage, hand sanitizer, physical distancing, and the use of masks and gloves. Waltz said he expects the changes to be in place for a while.



He said housekeeping is very important to stop the spread of COVID-19 in his hotel and there will be no bed turn down service for now.



“There’s no in-room housekeeping service anymore,” Waltz explained. “Anything a guest could have touched in a room, he’s using the ultraviolet light on and then we let that room sit for an entire day before a room attendant goes in [to clean].”



At the smaller mom and pop style hotels, it’s a little lower-tech but owners said it’s just as effective.



Joseph Caruso runs Sabal Palms Inn on Pass-a-Grille Beach. “We do it the old fashion way, bleach. elbow grease…wiping every surface,” Caruso said.

Hotel revenue in April for the state is down by $1.6 billion when compared to the money that flowed in last year.