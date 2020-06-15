Houston protesters starting to test positive for COVID-19

Protesters from the last few weeks have started testing positive for Coronavirus COVID-19.

Roughly two weeks ago, Shamone Turner and her friends, joined a large demonstration for George Floyd. An estimated 60,000 people were in attendance, marching from Discovery Green to Houston’s City Hall.

“I actually got sick the day after the march,” said Turner. “I could not move out of the bed. I was in the bed just sighing.”

According to Turner, several of her friends with her at the march also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Turner says they were all wearing masks.

“I definitely don’t regret getting the COVID, because I was out there doing the right thing for the right cause,” said Turner.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to climb across Texas.

Nearly 90,000 people have tested positive throughout the state including 17,000 in Harris County. A majority of the cases have resulted in recoveries. However, almost 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas.

“If you’ve been a part of large gatherings, just go and get tested,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

In a press conference Monday, a reporter asked Mayor Turner if he’d consider another stay-home order for the Houston area.

“We don’t have that authority anymore,” said Mayor Turner. “That is squarely vested with the Governor and the State of Texas.”

A spokesperson from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office responded with this written statement:

“Since Texas opened on May 1, the state has seen fluctuations in the number of people hospitalized,” said a Governor Abbott spokesperson. “The state continues to have one of the lowest death rates in the nation as well as plenty of hospital capacity to respond to COVID 19. This includes 14,525 available beds, 1,626 ICU beds and 5,626 ventilators, with the ability to surge capacity in regions across the state if necessary.”

“A lot of people out there think this virus is gone,” said Shamone Turner. “The second wave was supposed to start in the winter, but I feel like the second wave is here now.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner attended the recent protests in Houston. According to the Mayor, he was tested for COVID-19 this last week and the results came back negative.

“I strongly do encourage people to put on their masks,” said Mayor Turner.

