How an AI-powered robot in Sarasota saves 35,000 recyclables a day

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The Brief The AI-driven Glacier robot works to identify and snatch up to 60 recyclable items per minute at a Sarasota recycling center before they hit landfills. Operating at Circular Services, the technology recovers more than 35,000 plastic, metal, paper and glass items every day. A built-in camera monitors the robot's performance and notifies human staff whenever automated sorting assistance is needed.



A high-speed robot powered by artificial intelligence is transforming waste management in Sarasota by rescuing thousands of recyclable materials from landfills every single day.

Sarasota Recycling Sorting

The backstory:

At Circular Services in Sarasota, an advanced robot developed by Glacier is sorting through incoming waste streams from Sarasota and Manatee counties. Equipped with camera vision and AI technology, the machine tags items passing along the conveyor belt and directs the robotic arm to pick up recyclables like milk jugs, paper, metals and glass. Operating at speeds up to 60 picks per minute, the system recovers over 35,000 items daily to be reprocessed into new products and packaging.

Circular Economy Benefits

Why you should care:

The automated recovery system keeps reusable plastics, metals, paper and glass in circulation rather than filling local landfills. By diverting last-chance materials back into the production pipeline, the technology reduces environmental waste while supporting sustainable manufacturing.

What they're saying:

Ting Zhang, Vice President of Business Development at Glacier, explained how the camera system feeds data to the sorter. "The AI will tag all the objects that come through the line and tells the robot what to pick," Zhang said. She added that recovered items are shipped out to transform into new packaging consumers use every day.

"They go to another facility where they are turned into new materials. They take everything from paper, plastic, aluminum and glass. It goes out to these new facility where it’s changed into new products and packaging that you consume again. It’s a full circular economy in action," said Zhang.

Oland Stokes, Solid Waste Collections Manager for Sarasota County, emphasized the importance of saving materials before they are lost. "It’s all about diversion," Stokes said. "It’s nice to see that they’re taking those last-chance materials—things that would normally go to the landfill—and collect them and be a part of the recycle process. It’s a win-win not only for the facility, but solid waste in general and the landfill."

Automated System Monitoring

Big picture view:

In addition to sorting recyclables, a built-in monitoring camera tracks the robot’s performance in real time. If the system encounters an operational issue, it cannot self-correct, it automatically alerts facility staff that intervention is needed.