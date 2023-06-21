Expand / Collapse search
How deep is the Titanic? And other things to know as sub search continues

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
World
FOX TV Digital Team

Titanic submersible: Ex-Coast Guard on rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard said 7,600 square miles have been searched amid rescue efforts for five people onboard a submersible that transports tourists to the Titanic wreckage. Andrew Norris, a retired Coast Guard captain joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow with the latest on the search.

A growing number of aircraft and ships from the U.S. and Canada continue to search for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic.

Called the Titan, the submersible was operated by OceanGate Expeditions, an undersea exploration company that has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

The wreckage site of the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century ago sits at about 12,500 feet below sea level (2.3 miles deep). 

The submersible that hasn't been heard from since Sunday, June 18, was capable of diving around 13,000 feet below sea level (2.4 miles) "with a comfortable safety margin," OceanGate said in its court filing.

The ocean is a vast, mysterious place, and it’s hard to imagine the depths at which the wreckage sits and that the submersible can reach. 

Here’s a look at some significant oceanic depths to put it in perspective: 

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 