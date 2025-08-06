How Hernando first responders are using drones to save lives

The Brief Hernando County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office use drones almost daily. The technology is helping with everything from fires to searches after storms. Both agencies hope to expand their drone fleets with grant funding.



Drones are now a critical part of emergency response in Hernando County. Officials say the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are doing much more than providing a bird’s-eye view — they're helping save lives and property during fires, storms, and search missions.

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they’re deploying drones nearly every day to assist in a range of calls, from hazardous material spills to locating suspects and missing people in dense terrain.

READ: Suspected DUI driver’s dog dies after vehicle slams into utility pole in Weeki Wachee: HCSO

The backstory:

HCFR began using drones to assist with hazmat calls but quickly expanded their use to wildfire monitoring, storm damage assessments and rescue missions. The department now uses drones during storm season, including last year when the Withlacoochee River overflowed and left people stranded.

They are also the only public safety agency in North America to operate one drone designed specifically for wide-ranging aerial documentation before and after major storms.

HCSO launched its drone program about five years ago. Most recently, a deputy used one to track down a DUI suspect hiding in thick woods following a crash. The thermal camera identified a heat signature, and firefighters were able to clear a path and bring the person to safety.

MORE: Trapped dog rescued from crashed vehicle in Hernando County

By the numbers:

HCFR operates six drones and has 15 trained pilots while HCSO has 14 drone-certified deputies. Deputies estimate they use drones about 20 times per month.

Why you should care:

As drone technology becomes more advanced and affordable, local law enforcement and emergency responders said it’s becoming an essential tool — not a luxury. The eyes in the sky are speeding up search efforts, reducing risk for first responders and improving response during natural disasters.

What's next:

Both departments are hoping to expand their drone fleets. Officials said they’re actively pursuing grants to help fund additional drones with specialized capabilities.