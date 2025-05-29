How Hope Pathways of Manatee County is helping those dealing with aftermath of last year's hurricane season

The Brief A long-term recovery group formed in February is helping Manatee County residents with unmet needs of 2024's hurricane season. They can help secure additional funds after FEMA and insurance claims have closed. The goal of Hope Pathways of Manatee County is to make sure residents have a safe and secure place to stay.



Rebuilding after last year’s hurricane season can be frustrating, bringing heartache and a lot of questions and concerns. Residents are left dealing with insurance claims not fully paid to finding the right contractor to do the job.

Hope Pathways of Manatee County is working to spread the word to residents that they can help in areas where they’ve been forgotten.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Local perspective:

At the Bayshore campus of Bayside Community Church, World Renew remains set up. They’re waiting to help those still recovering from the 2024 hurricane season.

"They come in and help with rebuilding and restoring communities," said Christina Gerkin, the president and board chair of Hope Pathways Inc.

The backstory:

Hope Pathways was started to help end homelessness in Manatee County by building partnerships throughout the community. This past spring, they officially formed a long-term recovery group for those continuing to rebuild their lives after the past hurricane season.

READ: Hurricane Season 2025: Duke Energy gives inside look at control center

They’ve helped bring in World Renew to connect with residents who still have damage from Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"They take those assessments and hand them to our long-term recovery group. As the lead agency for disaster survivor assessments and recovery, we take that on, and we connect them to the resources so they can get into safe, sanitary and secure homes as soon as possible," said Gerken.

Dig deeper:

Hope Pathway of Manatee County’s Long-term Recovery Group works with community partners to help with mitigation, repairs and rebuilding homes. They also work to provide food, clothing, appliances or a safe place to stay.

With their partners, they can also work to secure additional funds for homeowners even after FEMA and insurance claims have closed.

MORE: Sarasota County homeowners impacted by hurricanes can apply for housing recovery funds. Here's how

"Often insurance will come back and maybe not provide for the full amount, but you still need your roof done. You still need that air conditioner, refrigerator, wiring done in your home, but it won’t cover the full amount. That’s where Hope Pathways long-term recovery group comes in and bridges that gap," said Gerken.

Dr. Eric Palmu, the director of the long-term recovery group, said their goal is to help those impacted and make resources available to them. It’s a resource that is still needed for a community that continues to build back after weathering the storms.

"There is an end to this tunnel there is a place where we will get to the end of these issues," said Palmu.

What you can do:

If you are a Manatee County resident still in need of help after the 2024 hurricane season, you can contact Hope Pathways of Manatee County at info@hopepathwaysinc.org or call 941-357-1975.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: