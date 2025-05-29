Sarasota County homeowners impacted by hurricanes can apply for housing recovery funds. Here's how

The Brief Sarasota County homeowners impacted by recent hurricanes can apply for the county’s Resilient SRQ Housing Recovery Program. The program offers help with repairing or rebuilding homes, or reimbursing eligible out-of-pocket expenses. Homeowners must meet certain requirements to qualify.



With a new hurricane season set to begin this weekend, Sarasota County homeowners recovering from past storms are now able to apply for some extra help.

Resilient SRQ Housing Recovery Program

Big picture view:

Homeowners affected by Hurricanes Ian, Debby, Helene and/or Milton can apply for the county’s Resilient SRQ Housing Recovery Program.

The program offers help with repairing or rebuilding homes, or reimbursing eligible out-of-pocket expenses.

Sarasota County suffered significant damage from multiple recent storms.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded Sarasota County $411.6 million through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program.

Resilient SRQ first started the Housing Recovery Program in June 2024 with $55 million to rehabilitate and reconstruct homes, and to reimburse eligible homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian.

Now, Sarasota homeowners affected by the last several storms can start the application process by filling out a survey on the program’s website. The survey will determine whether homeowners are eligible. If they are, staff will send the full application. Full applications will be sent to eligible homeowners on a rolling basis as the program’s staff reviews surveys.

Applicants will be assigned an eligibility specialist to help with questions, finalize the application and complete required documents. Program staff will also conduct a home inspection to verify the home’s condition.

If eligible, applicants will then receive an award determination. Homeowners could get reimbursed for repairs done before applying, or a Sarasota County contractor will be assigned to start the rehabilitation or reconstruction process.

Sarasota County Resilient SRQ program.

What do you need to qualify?

In order to qualify for the program, Sarasota County residents have to own the damaged home currently and at the time of the qualifying disaster, have experienced damage to the home from the qualifying hurricane and use the damaged home as their primary residence currently and at the time of the hurricane.

Residents also have to maintain a mortgage in good standing or be on a payment plan in good standing, and have a household income at or below 120% of Sarasota County’s area median income. According to the program’s website, that’s $90,480 for one person, $103,320 for two people, $116,280 for three people, $129,120 for four people, $139,560 for five people and $149,880 for six people.

What you can do:

If applicants need help with the survey, call 941-861-5309 or email info@ResilientSRQ.net .

Translation services are available. Applications will be accepted as long as funding is available.

What's next:

Sarasota County says it also submitted a draft Action Plan for the 2024 storms to HUD on April 25, 2025. It asked for an additional $33.3 million for homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

