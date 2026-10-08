How Hurricane Isaias will impact high tides along Florida's west coast

The Brief Central Florida faces a flood watch through Thursday evening before showers shift to later afternoon patterns. High tides along Florida's west coast could reach 1 to 3 feet above normal as Hurricane Isaias tracks toward the Panhandle. Warmer and drier weather will return early next week with high temperatures pushing back into the upper 80s.



A flood watch is in effect for parts of Central Florida through Thursday evening as heavy rain continues across the region, according to local weather reports.

Central Florida flood watch

What we know:

Heavy downpours hitting Central Florida will begin easing Thursday evening as persistent rainfall transitions into a typical late-day shower pattern starting Friday.

The heavy precipitation is expected to significantly reduce drought conditions across the region.

Warmer and drier conditions are set to return early next week, sending high temperatures back into the upper 80s.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed exact rainfall totals across specific Central Florida counties or identified potential long-term infrastructure impacts from localized street flooding.

Coastal flood advisory

Local perspective:

As Hurricane Isaias moves west of the peninsula heading toward a expected landfall in the Florida Panhandle, high tides along Florida's west coast are forecast to rise 1 to 3 feet above normal Friday.

The rising water levels have prompted a coastal flood advisory for parts of the Gulf Coast starting Friday.