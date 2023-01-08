How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area

Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic.

"Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."

He says it’s a tough job and it there is a lot of turnover.

"There are a lot of different opportunities that they have once they have the paramedic or EMT license. So, we’re competing with hospitals, we’re competing with fire agencies, all of us are trying to hire the same group of people," White stated.

To attract and retain its workers, Sunstar Paramedics says it has some of the most competitive pay in The Bay Area and offers incentives like scholarships, signing bonuses, and relocation bonuses.

White says the company needs about 165 paramedics and right now there are dozens of openings.

The shortage in the emergency medical response industry makes the job even harder for those currently in it.

"It puts a strain on the paramedics that are out there, so when people decide they want to move into this area, or they want to get into this field, it helps everyone because the paramedics are working so many hours," said White.

It’s an essential job that ensures people get the help they need in an emergency.