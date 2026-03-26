How Tampa Bay Water is using a bypass canal to fight severe drought

The Brief Tampa Bay Water is using the Tampa bypass canal to give more water to the city of Tampa and allow for more of its water supply to reach other of its customers in the region. The move comes after an emergency order from the Southwest Florida Water Management District for the current drought conditions. During the current drought, districts still have to meet the need for Tampa Bay’s communities, and Tampa Bay Water explained how they are handling the demand through its water sources.



Water is a precious resource, especially as the Tampa Bay area goes through an extreme drought.

"Our reservoir levels are declining because it hasn't rained. The rivers aren't flowing," said Warren Hogg, the chief science officer for Tampa Bay Water.

Tampa Bay Water supplies water for Tampa, St. Petersburg, New Port Richey, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Millions of gallons go to each one from different sources, including groundwater, the reservoir and desalinated sea water that’s treated at a plant in Apollo Beach.

"The desalinated seawater gives us about 15 to 16 million gallons per day. The rest has to come from the ground because we have to meet demands every day," said Hogg.

Dig deeper:

A move this week is helping Tampa Bay Water meet the demands of the area.

"The water management district gave us an emergency order Tuesday of this week that lets us lower the level in the bypass canal, so that we can keep the Hillsborough River more full for the City of Tampa," said Hogg.

The city of Tampa uses the Hillsborough River to serve its customers.

"They supply up to 82 million gallons a day of their own. If we can give them some extra water from the Tampa bypass canal, they need less water from the region and that saves water for the other utilities," said Hogg.

It allows them to give more water to the other counties and municipalities that need it. Hogg said they took the middle pool level in the bypass canal down two extra feet, something no other river system can do to give them extra water until it rains.

"It's important for people to know that we won't run out of water. We'll continue to supply what's needed, but we're trying to stay within our permit limits so that there's no possibility of environmental problems," said Hogg.

What's next:

Tampa Bay Water is asking for the public’s help with water conservation.

"Turn off the faucet when you brush your teeth. You can save 8 gallons a day. Take a shorter shower. Make sure we check for and fix leaks in the house and outdoors," said Hogg. "That saves a lot more water than you think, and it all adds up. Water conservation should become a way of life."

Hogg said they don’t want to take too much from the groundwater source. So, Tampa Bay Water is trying to ration the water they have in the reservoir to 50 million gallons a day.