How to avoid getting scammed on Cyber Monday -- or any day

Online deals are being found on computer screens nationwide for Cyber Monday 2019. But Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau wants consumers to spot a great deal, from a crooked one.

"When it comes to fake websites, they're going to look very similar to the real brands,” Oglesby said.

He says scammers will create fake website offering too good-to-be-true prices and some won't even deliver the product.

"You want to look at the URL. Is it the actual website that you intended to go to?” he said. “And usually fake websites will have bogus addresses. If you research the address and it doesn't go to a business location, even the phone numbers will not connect to the company."

Oglesby says you can also look for grammatical errors in the website or third-party seals of approval.

An easier target now more than ever? Ads on Instagram and Facebook that attract shoppers with a visually appealing post.

"There's many people saying they're on their Instagram feed, there were these sneakers for sale at a good price, they clocked on it, they purchased, and then they never delivered the sneakers they thought they purchased,” he said.

The FBI says in 2018 alone, it received 350,000 complaints related to cyber scams, and the financial losses were up more than 92 percent from the previous year.

If you are uncertain, you can always check the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

"It's an interactive heat map that uses crowdsourcing technology. So the sooner people complain and report these scams to the BBB, then we do scam alerts when we see trends happening,” Oglesby added.