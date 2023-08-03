How to build a team for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign walks

August is kick-off month for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

It's a great time to build a team to participate in the walks in October. The first thing to do is find the closest event and sign up to become a team leader.

Think of a fun and empowering name for your crew. Then you can recruit your team by inviting your friends, family and co-workers to join in.

The bigger your team, the more fundraising you can do. That means a bigger impact towards the cause to raise money for breast cancer research and programs for patients and caregivers.

Also set fundraising goals. Make a plan with your team and think about fun ways to reach those goals.

Even furry friends can participate in walks.

Some suggestions from the American Cancer Society about raising money include sending emails, spreading the word through social media or start a fundraiser.

You can also use the FUNdraising app. Then, in October it's time to celebrate with your team by participating in the Making Strides events.

For more information about former a team, click here.

To find a Making Strides event near you, click here.