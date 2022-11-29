How to decorate your Christmas tree like pro this holiday season

Decorating the Christmas tree is a favorite holiday tradition, and a chance to add personal style and a little extra magic to your home.

Robert's Christmas Wonderland has close to 100 trees decorated for the holidays, according to Dennis Wilkinson, a manager at the popular holiday store in Clearwater. For more than 40 years, he has had a hand in giving these trees sparkle and character.

Wilkinson said to decorate your Christmas tree like a pro, start from the top and work your way down. He said he usually starts off with the ornaments or bows, if you're using bows, on the tree.

He said you don't want to have ornaments directly on top of one another, and suggested alternating some of the ornaments, so if you have one you want to showcase, the next one you have could be a little alternate.

Wilkinson said every other row would be a little different. You also don't want to hang any ornaments at the very end of your tree.

"You can have some on the ends but also remember your tree has some depth so put things inside also," Wilkinson said. "Every different kind of hand blown glass just dripping from trees is absolutely stunning."

For an extra flare, he said he likes to add in more lights.

"You might have your average pre-lit tree with miniature lights or LED lights. Well you can also add smaller lights to your tree," Wilkinson said. "Just tuck them in there to give you a little bit of twinkle. It just brings your tree to life."

He said you can mix and match too, and always look for th colors in the ornaments to bring out others. These small touches could turn your tree into a holiday treasure.