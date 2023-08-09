Expand / Collapse search

How to make Spanish Picadillo with Rice

By Ray Lampe and Dr. BBQ
One hour supper: Spanish Picadillo with rice

Spanish Picadillo with rice is a fun recipe the whole family can enjoy.

TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Spanish Picadillo with Rice. 

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ medium onion, finely chopped
  • ½ red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 (1.41oz) packages Sazon seasoning
  • 1 8oz can tomato sauce
  • ¼ cup sliced green olives with pimento, drained
  • ¼ cup raisins
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooked white rice
The recipe only takes an hour.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft, about 4 minutes.

 Add the ground beef and cook, breaking it up into small pieces as you go. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until cooked through. 

Add the cumin and Sazon and mix well. Cook for 1 minute. 

Add the tomato sauce, olives, and raisins. Mix well and cook, stirring often until it’s cooked down to a consistency that you like. 

Taste and add salt and pepper if desired. Serve hot with fresh cooked white rice and hot sauce on the side. 

