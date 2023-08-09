How to make Spanish Picadillo with Rice
TAMPA, Fla. - Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Spanish Picadillo with Rice.
This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ medium onion, finely chopped
- ½ red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 (1.41oz) packages Sazon seasoning
- 1 8oz can tomato sauce
- ¼ cup sliced green olives with pimento, drained
- ¼ cup raisins
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooked white rice
The recipe only takes an hour.
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft, about 4 minutes.
Add the ground beef and cook, breaking it up into small pieces as you go. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until cooked through.
Add the cumin and Sazon and mix well. Cook for 1 minute.
Add the tomato sauce, olives, and raisins. Mix well and cook, stirring often until it’s cooked down to a consistency that you like.
Taste and add salt and pepper if desired. Serve hot with fresh cooked white rice and hot sauce on the side.