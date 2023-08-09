How to make Spanish Picadillo with Rice

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Spanish Picadillo with Rice.

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ medium onion, finely chopped

½ red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 (1.41oz) packages Sazon seasoning

1 8oz can tomato sauce

¼ cup sliced green olives with pimento, drained

¼ cup raisins

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooked white rice

The recipe only takes an hour.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is soft, about 4 minutes.

Add the ground beef and cook, breaking it up into small pieces as you go. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until cooked through.

Add the cumin and Sazon and mix well. Cook for 1 minute.

Add the tomato sauce, olives, and raisins. Mix well and cook, stirring often until it’s cooked down to a consistency that you like.

Taste and add salt and pepper if desired. Serve hot with fresh cooked white rice and hot sauce on the side.

