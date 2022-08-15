Howard Frankland Bridge southbound lanes to close Monday night for 6 hours

Florida transportation officials are warning drivers who use the southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge to plan ahead Monday.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, all southbound I-275 lanes of the bridge from Tampa to St. Pete will be closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is necessary, so crews can install overhead signs. During that time, FDOT said there will be detours to help drivers, but they're still encouraging them to plan ahead.

It's an important step in the Gateway Expressway Project which involves constructing two new 2-lane elevated tolled roadways that will provide direct connections between U.S. Highway 19, Interstate 275, and the Bayside Bridge.

"We have a lot of visitors and new people visiting Florida and the Tampa Bay area, so this is just one of the major projects we have planned to help keep motorists moving and keep businesses flowing," said FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson.

During the time of the closure, FDOT will be directing drivers to exit I-275 South from the Dale Mabry exit, then continue south to the Gandy Bridge. From there, drivers will head west on the Gandy Bridge, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard, where they'll be able to enter the southbound I-275 entrance ramp.