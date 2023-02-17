HCSO increases security during Family Day at the Florida State Fair

When families hit the fairgrounds for the Florida State Fair's annual Family Day on Friday, they may notice the increased presence of Hillsborough County deputies.

"As Tampa Bay families prepare for a day of fun at the Florida State Fair's annual Family Day on Friday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure safety is a top priority," the department said in an announcement Thursday. "Sheriff Chad Chronister and members of the Community Action Team (CAT) will walk the fairgrounds on February 17 for Family Day."

The CAT is made up of local law enforcement officers, including HCSO School Resource Deputies, members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Councils, school leaders, and community volunteers.

"Our goal every year is to create a safe environment for fairgoers," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This fair is a wonderful community event, and we want residents of all ages to be able to enjoy all it has to offer, but safety has to be the top priority. Year after year, our Community Action Team remains dedicated to ensuring every community member can have the peace of mind to come out and have a great time."

The increased patrols come after the State Fair announced new rules for minors in late January, with parents now required to accompany kids 17 and younger after 6 p.m.

The policy change came less than six months after a jury awarded $15 million in damages to the family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph, finding the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was mostly at fault in the teenager's death in 2014.

Andrew was hit and killed on I-4 after getting detained and kicked out of the fair by deputies. It happened on student day after a commotion among several teens. His parents said they were not notified their son was detained, and that Andrew was negligently left alone near a dark and busy highway.

Speaking with Fox 13 after the jury reached its verdict last fall, his parents said the case was about restoring Andrew’s good name. They are planning to gather with supporters Friday evening and walk to the specific area of the highway where he was hit and killed before saying a prayer and a holding light brigade in Andrew's memory.

No classes were scheduled at Hillsborough County Public Schools as students returned to the fair with their families for the annual tradition.

Andrew Joseph III

Students 17 years or younger are eligible to receive free admission on 2/17 until 6 p.m. only at the fairground’s admission gates when accompanied by a paid parent or guardian who is 21 years or older and possesses a valid state-issued ID.