Pasco County pledges to make changes to roadway where 15-year-old was struck, killed while biking

Friends and family are remembering a teenager who was killed while riding his bike to school in Pasco County.

The crash happened on Kitten Trail and Thompson Avenue near the Hudson Academy.

READ: Hudson Academy student on bicycle hit, killed by vehicle on way to school

Christopher Gilchrist, 14, says he met Myles Farago, 15, in the sixth grade at Hudson Academy, and they've been best friends ever since.

"He was my best friend. He has been there for me," said GIlchrist. "I felt the need to bring him those flowers as a nice gesture."

Law enforcement officers at scene of fatal crash in Hudson.

A wooden cross and a makeshift memorial now sit on the side of Kitten Trail where Myles was hit and killed by a car around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

He was riding his bike on his normal route to school.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver didn't see the teen because he had no lights on his bike, and there were no streetlights along the roadway.

"His normal bike that has lights on it and that he would typically have unfortunately had a flat tire, so he took a friend's bike that day," said Bonnie Farago, Myles' aunt.

Myles Farago (Photo courtesy: Bonnie Farago)

Farago says it's unacceptable the road has no sidewalks, flashing crossing lights, or streetlights.

"Myles should not have lost his life at 15 years old, and I don't want that to ever happen again."

Pasco County released a statement Friday saying they've secured grant funding to build a sidewalk along the south side of Kitten Trail from Hicks Road to Giddyup Lane.

The design work will begin in a few weeks. They're also going to implement a school speed zone on Kitten Trail from Hicks Road to a quarter mile east of Cobra Way.

Myles Farago (Photo courtesy: Bonnie Farago)

"Myles is not a number. He's a person, and he was loved by a lot of people. He had so many friends," said Farago.

That love was evident as friends signed and gathered around the cross, paying their respects to an adventurous, independent, and artistic soul.

"It means a lot knowing that I at least got the chance to meet him and become his best friend," said Gilchrist.

The county will also see if the road needs streetlights during its annual review.