Hulk Hogan's funeral set for Tuesday in Clearwater

A private funeral service for Hulk Hogan is set for Tuesday in Clearwater. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died at age 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. Hogan was a professional wrestling icon who achieved significant mainstream fame around the world.



Family and friends of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan will say their final goodbyes Tuesday at a private funeral service in Clearwater.

Death of Hulk Hogan

The backstory:

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died at age 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack.

A post on Hogan's official Facebook page said he died surrounded by loved ones.

Hulk Hogan's legacy

Dig deeper:

Hogan grew up in Tampa and graduated from Robinson High School before stepping foot into the squared circle, working in various National Wrestling Alliance territories before rising to global fame.

His big break on the silver screen came in 1982 when he portrayed Thunderlips in "Rocky III."

From there, "Hulkamania" ran wild in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association (AWA), where he worked main event matches in front of sold-out crowds in 1983.

Then, in 1984, it was the World Wrestling Federation, now known as WWE, that catapulted Hogan to worldwide prominence. He won his first WWF Championship in a match with The Iron Shiek on Jan. 23, 1984, at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hulk Hogan and Tony Atlas in the Ring (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hogan became a pop culture phenomenon, winning six world championships with WWE and another six with Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

He also starred in three television shows: "Hogan Knows Best," "Thunder in Paradise," and "China, IL," as well as in Right Guard commercials and the video game Hulk Hogan's Main Event.

Off-screen, Hogan was a fixture in the Tampa Bay area, including the popular Hogan's Beach Shop on Clearwater Beach, where fans have been paying tribute to him since his death.

What's next:

Hogan's funeral on Tuesday will be a private service in Clearwater.