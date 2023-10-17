Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Sarasota County

article

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory for Sarasota County after it confirmed a single human case of West Nile Virus in the community.

Health officials say the case occurred in early September and the patient has already received treatment.

The Department of Health in Sarasota advises residents to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure to the insects.

Over the summer, seven cases of locally-transmitted malaria were reported in the area.