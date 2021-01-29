Humane Society of Sarasota expansion carries on life-saving mission

In 1952, the Humane Society of Sarasota County began with the vision to provide help for animals and be a no-kill shelter. That mission thrives today as they prepare for the completion of their full facility expansion campaign.

"We are standing in the final phase of construction here at the Humane Society of Sarasota County," shared Anna Gonce, the executive director. "Our shelter expansion project, what that means for us in terms of space is we now have a 3.5-acre plot of land."

The expansion greatly increases its ability to care for furry friends far into the future.

"Our facility is encompassing almost 40,000 square feet of space, and so we have expansive facilities that will last decades," said Gonce.

All of that space translates into lives saved at the shelter.

Advertisement

"What that means for us is we'll be able to take care of more animals. Each year, that will be an additional 900 dogs and cats in Sarasota, across the state of Florida that will have a lifeline here at the Humane Society," Gonce explained.

And that lifeline is what the Humane Society's mission is all about. The new space will double their capacity and increase their ability to offer veterinary care, education, training and other resources.

"To be at the final phase, where we're building that last building, which will be our receiving building," shared Gonce. "It will be where every new dog and cat that comes into the humane society will start their journey with us."

As the staff witnesses the vision of expansion become reality, Gonce is hopeful for 2021.

"It's just a dream come true to be starting a new year, with a fresh new building, and a fresh new mission and vision for the future, it's just amazing," she said.

While the facility construction is wrapping up, the animal clinic is open. Click here to learn more.

Click here for information on the capital campaign and how to get involved in supporting their mission.



CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter