Tampa weather: Warm temperatures and rising humidity ahead of weekend front

The Brief Sunshine and warm weather will keep highs in the upper 80s across Tampa Bay. Spotty rain chances return Thursday through the weekend with 20% to 40% coverage expected. A weekend cold front will bring a drop in humidity after a brief midweek surge.



Warm temperatures and high sunshine will hold across Tampa Bay before a slight chance of rain and a cold front arrive later in the week.

Tampa Bay weather forecast

What we know:

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s across the Tampa Bay area. While dry conditions and sunshine dominate, humidity is gradually rising.

Weekend cold front incoming

What's next:

Spotty showers return Thursday, Friday and through the weekend, though rain chances remain limited to 20% to 40% each day.

Humidity will peak late in the week before a cold front moves across Florida this weekend, dropping dew points.

Tropical outlook remains clear

Big picture view:

The Atlantic tropics remain quiet. Forecasters are not monitoring any areas for potential tropical development.