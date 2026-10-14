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Tampa weather: Warm temperatures and rising humidity ahead of weekend front

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published October 14, 2026 6:27 AM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 6:27 AM EDT
Tampa weather | Wednesday morning forecast
Tampa weather | Wednesday morning forecast

Tampa weather | Wednesday morning forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says Wednesday will be sunny and warm in the afternoon with a high temperature of 89 degrees.

The Brief

    • Sunshine and warm weather will keep highs in the upper 80s across Tampa Bay.
    • Spotty rain chances return Thursday through the weekend with 20% to 40% coverage expected.
    • A weekend cold front will bring a drop in humidity after a brief midweek surge.

TAMPA, Fla. - Warm temperatures and high sunshine will hold across Tampa Bay before a slight chance of rain and a cold front arrive later in the week.

Tampa Bay weather forecast

What we know:

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s across the Tampa Bay area. While dry conditions and sunshine dominate, humidity is gradually rising.

Weekend cold front incoming

What's next:

Spotty showers return Thursday, Friday and through the weekend, though rain chances remain limited to 20% to 40% each day. 

Humidity will peak late in the week before a cold front moves across Florida this weekend, dropping dew points.

Tropical outlook remains clear

Big picture view:

The Atlantic tropics remain quiet. Forecasters are not monitoring any areas for potential tropical development.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecasts and atmospheric monitoring for the Tampa Bay region.

TampaWeather