Tampa weather: Warm temperatures and rising humidity ahead of weekend front
TAMPA, Fla. - Warm temperatures and high sunshine will hold across Tampa Bay before a slight chance of rain and a cold front arrive later in the week.
Tampa Bay weather forecast
What we know:
High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s across the Tampa Bay area. While dry conditions and sunshine dominate, humidity is gradually rising.
Weekend cold front incoming
What's next:
Spotty showers return Thursday, Friday and through the weekend, though rain chances remain limited to 20% to 40% each day.
Humidity will peak late in the week before a cold front moves across Florida this weekend, dropping dew points.
Tropical outlook remains clear
Big picture view:
The Atlantic tropics remain quiet. Forecasters are not monitoring any areas for potential tropical development.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecasts and atmospheric monitoring for the Tampa Bay region.