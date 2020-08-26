Humpback whales breach surf in Canada, delighting young girl and her father

A family out on a ride in Conception Bay in Newfoundland recently came across a few humpbacks as they played in the water and breached the surf.

A father-daughter duo was on a boat off the coast of Canada Sunday when they saw a humpback whale doing a barrel roll right in front of them.

A video shows the daughter's jaw dropping at the site. She is also speechless for a few moments before squeling with delight.

The footage was uploaded to Facebook titled humpback ballet, where it's been shared widely on the internet.