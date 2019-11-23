Hundreds gather to remember prominent Tampa philanthropist David Straz Jr.

Members of the public had their chance to say goodbye to one of Tampa’s most influential residents, David A. Straz Jr., this weekend.

Initially, the Straz Family had asked for privacy as they dealt with the sudden loss, but then announced a public visitation at the Straz Center on Saturday morning.

Hundreds attended the gathering on the Riverwalk, directly outside of the Straz Center – a fixture that will keep the Straz name in the hearts and minds of people in the Tampa Bay area for years to come.

"We lost a wonderful, wonderful friend of mine," said former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco, calling him "a friend of this city, of this state and of this country."

Straz left behind his wife, Katherine, and adult daughter, Keebler.

Former Mayor Pam Iorio greeted the family on Saturday and told FOX 13 that both his wife and daughter showed incredible strength.

"Katherine, look how strong she is. She's standing there saying personal words to every single person that's coming through. She's a very strong person. She's a woman of tremendous faith," Iorio explained. "She will carry on, and she will carry on his spirit of giving and philanthropy."

Straz will be laid to rest at the Straz Family Mausoleum in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park at a later date.