Hundreds of protesters looting, throwing rocks shut down several Tampa streets near Busch Gardens

Hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd shut down Tampa roads near USF and then by Busch Gardens Saturday afternoon.

Tampa Police officers were monitoring protesters as they made their way westbound along Busch Blvd from N. 56th St. this afternoon.

At 6:45 PM, the crowd converged on Busch Blvd at N. 30th St, where they began looting the Mobil station, setting off fireworks, throwing rocks and bottles, and surrounding bicycle officers who had originally been tasked with ensuring their safety and right to protest.

A group of vandals then began throwing rocks at a vacant HCSO marked vehicle, breaking the windows, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department Crowd Management Group was activated to ensure officer and public safety. A group within the protest began launching Roman candle type fireworks at Tampa Police officers, striking one officer who, thankfully, was not injured.

The crowd congregated outside of the Tampa Police District Two Office located at 9330 N. 30th Street, where some shattered the back windshield of a marked police vehicle.

"While we understand the anger and frustration people in the community have for events that took place halfway across the country, we will not condone the actions of those who seek to injure others or damage property", said Tampa Police Chief Dugan. "We will work to ensure the safety of those who protest, but they should not confuse that with being an opportunity to break the law".

Busch Blvd.in the area of 30th Street is closed to traffic. Fowler Avenue near Bruce B. Downs Blvd. is also closed. A crowd of about 100 were seen in the area chanting and yelling at troopers and officers around 8 p.m. A Mobile gas station was also set on fire.

A large crowd also gathered at the CVS and Wawa in the area. The crowd stormed the CVS and were seen coming out with handfuls of merchandise. The protesters also broke into an AT&T store and were seen stealing items from the store.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 has several crews on the scene and will have more details as they come available.