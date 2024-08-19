Hurricane Ernesto to bring strong rip currents to U.S. East Coast

Hurricane Ernesto is expected to bring rough conditions to beaches along the U.S. East Coast, especially the northeast, despite staying hundreds of miles offshore.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm re-strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane over the Atlantic on Sunday after Bermuda took a direct hit from Ernesto earlier in the weekend.

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm will likely not move over land again, but Newfoundland can expect strong winds and heavy rain from Monday night into Tuesday.

As for the U.S., strong surf and rip currents are expected along a stretch of the Atlantic coast through the early part of the week.

The NHC is not currently monitoring any other disturbances in the Atlantic, with a large plume of Saharan dust helping to suppress tropical activity.

According to FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes, the amount of dust typically decreases in September, which is also the peak of hurricane season.

