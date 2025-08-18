Hurricane Hunters pierce Erin's eye wall in dramatic video

The Brief NOAA's Hurricane Hunters captured the moment they flew through a Category 5 storm. The footage was recorded on Saturday.



NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters captured the dramatic moment their plane flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin, as the storm grew to a Category 5 on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Hurricane Erin weakened to a Category 3 storm before restrengthening to Category 4 as it moved northwest on Monday.

The storm is expected to produce "life-threatening surf and rip currents along the beaches of the Bahamas, much of the east coast of the U.S., and Atlantic Canada next week," NHC said.

What's next:

FOX 13 meteorologists expect the storm’s center to pass several hundred miles east of Florida before curving northeast, keeping its core entirely offshore of the U.S. East Coast.