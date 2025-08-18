Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Hunters pierce Erin's eye wall in dramatic video

By and Zoe Antoun
Published  August 18, 2025 6:00pm EDT
Hurricanes
Storyful
Hurricane Hunters fly through Erin's eye wall

Hurricane Hunters fly through Erin's eye wall

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters flew through Erin's eye wall on Saturday as the storm grew to a Cat 5 hurricane.

The Brief

    • NOAA's Hurricane Hunters captured the moment they flew through a Category 5 storm.
    • The footage was recorded on Saturday.

ATLANTIC OCEAN - NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters captured the dramatic moment their plane flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin, as the storm grew to a Category 5 on Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Hurricane Erin weakened to a Category 3 storm before restrengthening to Category 4 as it moved northwest on Monday.

READ MORE: Hurricane Erin restrengthens to Category 4 storm, NHC watching another tropical wave in Atlantic

The storm is expected to produce "life-threatening surf and rip currents along the beaches of the Bahamas, much of the east coast of the U.S., and Atlantic Canada next week," NHC said.

What's next:

FOX 13 meteorologists expect the storm’s center to pass several hundred miles east of Florida before curving northeast, keeping its core entirely offshore of the U.S. East Coast.

HurricanesViral