Hurricane Idalia: Uber offers free round-trip rides to state-approved evacuation shelters

Uber is offering residents a free way to get to safety ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

Pinellas County officials said the ride share company is offering free-round-trip rides, up to $35 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

Here's how you can take advantage of the offer:

Open your app Tap "account: on the bottom right Tap "Wallet" Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code" Enter the code: IdaliaRelief Select any of the state approved Florida evacuation shelters

Rides must be requested to or from any of the approved evacuation shelters, and the promo code must be applied before requesting a ride in order for the discount to apply. The discount does not apply to gratuities for drivers.

The maximum discount is up to $30 per ride, and the offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. The discount will not affect the earnings for Uber drivers, the company said.