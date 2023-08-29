Hurricane Idalia: Uber offers free round-trip rides to state-approved evacuation shelters

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:07 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Special Marine Warning
from TUE 8:38 PM EDT until TUE 9:15 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:29 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia: Uber offers free round-trip rides to state-approved evacuation shelters

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 13 News
article

Uber icon is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Uber is offering residents a free way to get to safety ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Pinellas County officials said the ride share company is offering free-round-trip rides, up to $35 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. 

READ: Hurricane Idalia timeline: What to expect as storm hits Florida

Here's how you can take advantage of the offer: 

  1. Open your app
  2. Tap "account: on the bottom right
  3. Tap "Wallet"
  4. Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code"
  5. Enter the code: IdaliaRelief
  6. Select any of the state approved Florida evacuation shelters

Rides must be requested to or from any of the approved evacuation shelters, and the promo code must be applied before requesting a ride in order for the discount to apply. The discount does not apply to gratuities for drivers.

The maximum discount is up to $30 per ride, and the offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. The discount will not affect the earnings for Uber drivers, the company said.