Hurricane Isaias cancels, postpones Bay Area events

The Brief Several Tampa Bay-area festivals planned for this weekend have been postponed or canceled because of anticipated severe weather. Oktoberfest Tampa is moving to Halloween weekend, while Cotee River Bike Fest is being pushed to January 2027. More postponements or cancelations are anticipated as impacts from Hurricane Isaias become more obvious. Check event pages for the latest updates.



Bay Area events scheduled for this weekend are being disrupted by the threat of severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and flooding concerns.

Oktoberfest Tampa postponed in downtown

What we know:

Oktoberfest Tampa has been rescheduled to Oct. 30, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Organizers and the City of Tampa moved the festival after rain saturated grounds and made tent setup unsafe.

The rescheduled event will still feature German food, beer, live music, dancing, Bavarian performances, and games.

What they're saying:

Organizers confirmed tickets bought for the original dates will be honored on corresponding days during the rescheduled weekend.

Pinellas Pioneer Settlement festival delayed

What we know:

The St. Pete Autumn Harvest Festival at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement has been rescheduled to Oct. 24 due to weather.

The festival was scheduled to feature fall activities, hayrides, crafts, food vendors, and pumpkin activities.

Island Fest at Honeymoon Island called off

What we know:

Island Fest at Honeymoon Island has been canceled because of the anticipated severe weather.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not announced a replacement date for the festival.

Cotee River Bike Fest postponed

What we know:

The 20th Annual Cotee River Bike Fest in New Port Richey has been postponed from Oct. 9–11 due to weather concerns.

The event has been moved to Jan. 15–17, 2027.

What they're saying:

Organizers said safety concerns for motorcycle riders, vendors, production crews, bands, and volunteers forced the decision.

"Even beyond safety, a weekend of repeatedly stopping performances, fighting weather, dealing with soaked grounds and putting everyone through difficult setup conditions isn't the experience we want to deliver," organizers said.