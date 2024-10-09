Hurricane Milton: Large water main break reported in Bradenton

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 PM EDT until WED 7:45 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Polk County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:31 PM EDT until WED 5:30 PM EDT, Pinellas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:17 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hernando County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton: Large water main break reported in Bradenton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 3:34pm EDT
Bradenton
FOX 13 News

BRADENTON, Fla. - A large water main break has been reported in Bradenton as Hurricane Milton moves closer to landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon. 

The City of Bradenton's Public Works and Utilities department said the water main break happened south of 9th Avenue East and north of 26th Avenue East between 17th Street and 27th Street East. 

The break has impacted water services to homes and businesses in the area, officials said. 

The city's public works crews were able to clamp the pipe to slow water flow, but crews won't be able to repair it before Hurricane Milton makes landfall. 

Residents are encouraged to take precautions and ensure they have sufficient water for the storm or transfer to one of the county's emergency shelters. 

Crews said the water main break will be a priority once conditions are safe. 

