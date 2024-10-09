Hurricane Milton: Large water main break reported in Bradenton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A large water main break has been reported in Bradenton as Hurricane Milton moves closer to landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Bradenton's Public Works and Utilities department said the water main break happened south of 9th Avenue East and north of 26th Avenue East between 17th Street and 27th Street East.

The break has impacted water services to homes and businesses in the area, officials said.

READ: Bradenton preparing for high storm surge from Hurricane Milton: 'Get out'

The city's public works crews were able to clamp the pipe to slow water flow, but crews won't be able to repair it before Hurricane Milton makes landfall.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions and ensure they have sufficient water for the storm or transfer to one of the county's emergency shelters.

Crews said the water main break will be a priority once conditions are safe.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: