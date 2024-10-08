Bradenton preparing for high storm surge from Hurricane Milton: 'Get out'

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Manatee County, Citrus County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Bradenton preparing for high storm surge from Hurricane Milton: 'Get out'

Published  October 8, 2024 11:37pm EDT
Bradenton
Manatee County preparing for Milton

BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton officials are preparing to see high storm surge from Hurricane Milton, and the city isn't wasting any time getting prepped. 

Manatee County ordered evacuations for zones A, B and C, a more widespread order than residents have seen there before. It's a push to get as many people out of the storm's path as possible as it takes aim there. 

The city of Bradenton has been preparing for days by getting pumps to high flood areas, opening shelters, and picking up debris from Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago. Officials said it’s now a sit and wait situation. 

"We just finished moving thousands of pieces of evidence from our downtown police department, because it's not rated above a 2, like most homes in this region," said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan. "They’re telling you this hurricane could be a Category 5, so if you’re staying in a home that’s sticks, not stone, not boarded up, or if you’re in a flood zone, you're just being dumb."

The Bradenton mayor said the city has done all they can to manage dangerous debris that may be a hazard from Helene. 

"We feel we were one of the first to get the debris pick up from Helene, and it's been stressful. We’ve picked up over one million pounds [of debris]. Important to get it out," said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. "It's been heartbreaking dealing with people, like 85-year-old Joan who won’t leave her trailer, but we can replace stuff, we can’t replace your life." 

One resident in an evacuation zone A was boarding up his home before leaving town. 

"This is the first year [neighbors] are deciding to leave, because after Anna Maria Island's surge, I think it woke up a lot of people to what’s worth leaving for and not worth leaving for," said resident Josh Golm. "I think people now realize it's not about the stuff, it's about helping each other out. Even at Home Depot today, people were calm and collected and not raising tempers. I think it has a lot to do with the last storm." 

Brown is also reminding people that shelters are open across the city and Manatee County, so check the county's website for information.

