Bradenton preparing for high storm surge from Hurricane Milton: 'Get out'

Bradenton officials are preparing to see high storm surge from Hurricane Milton, and the city isn't wasting any time getting prepped.

Manatee County ordered evacuations for zones A, B and C, a more widespread order than residents have seen there before. It's a push to get as many people out of the storm's path as possible as it takes aim there.

The city of Bradenton has been preparing for days by getting pumps to high flood areas, opening shelters, and picking up debris from Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago. Officials said it’s now a sit and wait situation.

"We just finished moving thousands of pieces of evidence from our downtown police department, because it's not rated above a 2, like most homes in this region," said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan. "They’re telling you this hurricane could be a Category 5, so if you’re staying in a home that’s sticks, not stone, not boarded up, or if you’re in a flood zone, you're just being dumb."

The Bradenton mayor said the city has done all they can to manage dangerous debris that may be a hazard from Helene.

"We feel we were one of the first to get the debris pick up from Helene, and it's been stressful. We’ve picked up over one million pounds [of debris]. Important to get it out," said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. "It's been heartbreaking dealing with people, like 85-year-old Joan who won’t leave her trailer, but we can replace stuff, we can’t replace your life."

RELATED: Sarasota and Manatee Counties prepare for Hurricane Milton on the heels of Helene

One resident in an evacuation zone A was boarding up his home before leaving town.

"This is the first year [neighbors] are deciding to leave, because after Anna Maria Island's surge, I think it woke up a lot of people to what’s worth leaving for and not worth leaving for," said resident Josh Golm. "I think people now realize it's not about the stuff, it's about helping each other out. Even at Home Depot today, people were calm and collected and not raising tempers. I think it has a lot to do with the last storm."

Brown is also reminding people that shelters are open across the city and Manatee County, so check the county's website for information.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: