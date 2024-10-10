Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton recovery: County-by county guide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 12:20pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton caused more devastation in areas that were just beginning to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Milton moved across the Tampa Bay Area after making landfall in Siesta Key on Wednesday night.

Water rescues are underway in several counties that saw major flooding. Hurricane-force winds caused much of the damage in the Bay Area. Official readings show wind gusts topped 100 miles an hour in several spots as Milton hit the Gulf coast.

Here's Hurricane Milton recovery efforts by county:

