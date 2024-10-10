Hurricane Milton recovery: County-by county guide
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton caused more devastation in areas that were just beginning to recover from Hurricane Helene.
Milton moved across the Tampa Bay Area after making landfall in Siesta Key on Wednesday night.
READ: 'Storm of historic proportions': Mayor Castor delivers final remarks before Hurricane Milton
Water rescues are underway in several counties that saw major flooding. Hurricane-force winds caused much of the damage in the Bay Area. Official readings show wind gusts topped 100 miles an hour in several spots as Milton hit the Gulf coast.
Here's Hurricane Milton recovery efforts by county:
