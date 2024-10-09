'Storm of historic proportions': Mayor Castor delivers final remarks before Hurricane Milton

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until WED 12:30 PM EDT, Highlands County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

'Storm of historic proportions': Mayor Castor delivers final remarks before Hurricane Milton

Published  October 9, 2024 11:22am EDT
FOX 13 News

TAMPA - Mayor Jane Castor held a news conference on Tuesday, providing an update on the final preparations underway by the City of Tampa before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday morning.

City Council Chairman Guido Maniscalco, Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, Police Chief Lee Bercaw, Tampa Hispanic Liaison Maribel Garrett, and a TECO representative joined her, each giving remarks during the news conference.

Hillsborough County issued mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A and B, including the City of Tampa, on Monday, Oct. 7. As of that day, all city buildings, including the Aquarium and The Straz Center, were closed. 

Castor reiterated that anyone in an evacuation zone follows evacuation orders due to the high storm surges and heavy winds that Hurricane Milton will bring.

"This is going to be a storm of historic proportions with wind, water, and rain, Castor said.

This comes on the heels of Mayor Castor's Monday night proclamation that "You’re going to die" if you attempt to remain in an evacuation zone during Hurricane Milton during an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

Castor said it is not too late to heed the evacuation orders, with shelters remaining open and not yet at total capacity. Castor said that the city would provide transportation to emergency shelters for anyone who needed it.

The City of Tampa announced that it successfully distributed approximately 115,000 sandbags to residents, extended free parking in city-owned parking garages, and collected more than 26,000 cubic tons of debris left behind from Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago. According to the city, the debris collection is ongoing this afternoon.

