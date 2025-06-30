Governor DeSantis signs Florida budget for 2025-26 fiscal year

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Monday. The signing came after several weeks of budget negotiations between the Florida House and Senate. DeSantis touted about $2 billion in tax cuts included in this year's package, while promising future action on property taxes.



Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget into law on Monday, the last day before the 2025-26 fiscal year begins.

The signing took place during a news conference in Wildwood.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year at a news conference in Wildwood on June 30, 2025.

Months-long budget battle

The backstory:

The Florida Legislature had to extend its annual 60-day session past early May since lawmakers still hadn't passed a budget.

DeSantis and legislative leaders clashed on some key issues, including proposed tax breaks. The governor wanted property-tax rebates ahead of a proposed constitutional amendment for 2026 to cut or eliminate property taxes. House Speaker Daniel Perez had a different proposal, hoping to cut sales taxes.

Negotiations extended into June before the House and Senate approved a $115.1 billion budget.

The governor then had about two weeks to exercise his line item veto power before signing the final budget.

Tax holidays in the budget

By the numbers:

At Monday's news conference, DeSantis said this year's budget and tax packages make the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday permanent year-round, while expanding the back-to-school sales tax holiday to the entire month of August each year.

The governor also said a one-time hunting, fishing, and camping supplies sales tax holiday will run from Sept. 8 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Governor talks budget

What they're saying:

DeSantis said Monday that more than $500 million in line-item vetoes brought the state's budget to within $10 million of his initial recommendation prior to the legislative session – totaling roughly $115 billion.

He also said state spending will be down year-over-year for the second straight fiscal year.

"Florida is the best fiscally managed state in these United States," DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Wildwood on June 30, 2025.

Tax cuts

The governor also touted about $2 billion in tax cuts included in this year's package, including the repeal of the Business Rent Tax, a move Republican lawmakers say could save Florida businesses more than $900 million.

DeSantis promised future action on property taxes, with his proposed rebate not included in the budget.

"We're going to work very hard on that," DeSantis said. "Don't let any of these elected officials give you any excuses to why we can't do this."

Education

Another area of the budget DeSantis focused on Monday was education, mentioning that in-state tuition at public universities has remained the same since 2019.

"There's no need to go into debt to get a four-year degree in the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "That's helping people. That's where people are going to be able to do well with themselves, not with a $100,000 millstone around their neck."

He also mentioned teacher salaries, saying the state set aside more than $100 million for pay increases. The Florida Education Association released a statement earlier this month criticizing that number.

"We are disappointed that the final budget again falls short of meeting the full needs of Florida’s students and educators," FEA President Andrew Spar said in a news release on June 16. "Lawmakers had meaningful opportunities to strengthen public education, but many of those opportunities were missed. Too often, short-term politics overshadow long-term progress. Our students, educators, and communities deserve a strong commitment to fully funded public schools—and we will continue to advocate for the resources and support they need to succeed."

Environment

On environmental spending, the governor said this year's budget includes an additional $1.4 billion in Everglades restoration and water quality improvements.

Transportation and Infrastructure

According to DeSantis, the budget fully funds the Florida Department of Transportation's Work Program along with Moving Florida Forward, an initiative designed to accelerate major road projects across the state.

What's next:

The 2025-26 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.