I-75 reopens after four-vehicle crash in Sarasota

article

A “very significant” crash closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota and slowed northbound traffic earlier today.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the scene of the crash was along I-75 at the Fruitville Road exit. The Florida Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles involved was a concrete mixer truck, and the crash spewed "a large quantity" of concrete mix across the highway.

Two people were taken from the scene as trauma alerts, deputies added.

By 3:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.