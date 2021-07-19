‘I got you’: Video shows NY police officer rescuing family from burning house

Video captured the dramatic moment a New York police officer raced to a burning house in order to rescue a family trapped inside.

Jamestown Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page which shows Officer Mark Conklin rushing to save an adult and children trapped in the residence engulfed in flames on July 19.

In the video, Conklin arrives on the scene where the fire occurred. Conklin can then be seen rushing to the burning house, eventually directing the family to jump from the upstairs window.

While requesting backup from the Jamestown Fire Department, he didn’t hesitate to jump into action and help the family in need.

One by one, Conklin helped catch the family members as they jump to safety, the Facebook post explained.

Police Chief Tim Jackson wrote a detailed account in the Facebook post, saying that the fearless action by Conklin was an example of true heroism.

"I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers. After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen," Jackson wrote.

Jackson also thanked the Jamestown Fire Department for putting out the flames.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.



