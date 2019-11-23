'I have a brother for life': HART bus driver reunites with good Samaritan who saved him from attacker

article

On Sunday, a Hillsborough bus driver got the chance to reunite with the good Samaritan who saved him from an attacker earlier this week.

The reunion happened at Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa after HART operator Schnaider Prophete decided to surprise his hero, John Phelps, at his job.

"I've been worrying about him and asking other drivers about him everyday. Now I have closure, I finally see him, he's standing, he's talking, I'm happy," said Phelps after seeing Prophete for the first time.

Prophete was driving his route in the area of East Waters Ave and North 9th Street on Tuesday afternoon when police said 65-year-old James Lee Ambrose attacked him with mace and a box cutter.

“As soon as the driver hit the floor, he just started cutting him like some kind of psycho," said John Phelps, who had been sitting in the back of the bus. "I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my life, but I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Immediately, Phelps stepped in to help.

“I had to fight him off, get him away from that driver," he said.

Prophete said the good Samaritan's quick thinking likely saved his life. Sunday's reunion was the first chance Prophete had to thank Phelps in person.

Both men were emotional as they embraced for the first time.

"My brother, my guardian angel that day. It was an honor, and I was delighted to finally meet him," said Prophete. "Had he waited a minute or two, a few seconds, I might not be here talking to you."

This Thanksgiving, Prophete said he has a lot to be thankful for. He even invited Phelps to spend the holiday with him and his family.

"I have a new brother for life. Whatever he needs, whenever he needs me I'm going to try and be there for him," said Phelps.

Prophete told FOX 13 that he is thankful to have a future to look forward to, one his new-found friend said will be filled with many adventures.

"I'm just waiting for him to get stronger so we can go out and fish, do something good like that," said Phelps.

In light of Tuesday's attack, HART bus operators told FOX 13 that they're pushing for more protection while behind the wheel.

HART has begun to install protective shields inside the buses, but they won't be completely installed until January.

